AMSTERDAM, March 5 Dutch electronics firm
Philips plans to sell the buildings housing its
high-tech campus for about 450 million euros ($594.22 million)
to entrepreneur Marcel Boekhoorn, a Dutch newspaper reported on
Monday, citing unnamed sources.
Philips and Boekhoorn have agreed a price range but are
still in talks, De Telegraaf said, quoting real estate sources.
A Philips spokesman declined to comment.
The campus, in the south of the Netherlands, covers more
than 100 hectares and includes several offices, research centres
and laboratories. It also includes some Philips' former
businesses NXP Semiconductors and chip equipment maker
ASML, the paper said.
A regional paper, Brabants Dagblad, reported over the
weekend that the deal between Philips and Boekhoorn was due to
close this week but has been delayed and the parties are now
aiming for a close by the end of the month.