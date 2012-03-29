AMSTERDAM, March 29 Dutch electronics group Philips has sold property on its high-tech campus in the south of the Netherlands to Dutch entrepreneur Marcel Boekhoorn for 450 million euros ($598 million), a local newspaper reported on Thursday.

The campus covers more than 100 hectares and includes offices, research centres and laboratories used by Philips and another 100 companies.

Eindhovens Dagblad, which said the campus was the "smartest square kilometre" in the Netherlands, reported the parties negotiated the deal over four years.

Earlier this month, Dutch media reported that the property was close to being sold.

A Philips spokesman declined to comment. ($1 = 0.7525 euro) (Reporting by Roberta B. Cowan; Editing by Dan Lalor)