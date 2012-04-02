AMSTERDAM, April 2 - Dutch electronics firm Philips' television joint venture with Hong Kong-based TPV will become profitable and eventually be a top three global TV player, the head of the new venture said on Monday.

Martin de Vries, head of the venture, declined to give a timeline for turning the loss-making business around. But he pointed out that a similar joint venture between the two firms involving monitors took two years before it was restored to growth and profitability.

Philips said the television tie-up, which is 70 percent owned by TPV and 30 percent owned by Philips, will have its head office in Amsterdam.

The deal with TPV, which has been more than a year in the works, won approval from TPV shareholders in February.

Once a global player, Philips' television business became a thorn in the firm's side, having notched up losses of around a billion euros since the beginning of 2007 in the face of stiff competition.

"The joint venture means a new chapter for Philips TV and will ensure the continuity of the Philips brand in the market, this doesn't mean an end to Philips TV but a great future," Philips chief executive, Frans van Houten, told reporters on Monday.

TPV chairman and chief executive, Jason Hsuan, said the partnership will enhance Philips' brand position in television and bring sustainable returns to both shareholders.

"Philips and TPV have been partners for many years and we are confident that together we can become a major player in television globally," he said.

Philips is the world's biggest lighting maker, a top three hospital equipment maker, and Europe's biggest consumer electronics producer.