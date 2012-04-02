AMSTERDAM, April 2 - Dutch electronics firm Philips'
television joint venture with Hong Kong-based TPV
will become profitable and eventually be a top three
global TV player, the head of the new venture said on Monday.
Martin de Vries, head of the venture, declined to give a
timeline for turning the loss-making business around. But he
pointed out that a similar joint venture between the two firms
involving monitors took two years before it was restored to
growth and profitability.
Philips said the television tie-up, which is 70 percent
owned by TPV and 30 percent owned by Philips, will have its head
office in Amsterdam.
The deal with TPV, which has been more than a year in the
works, won approval from TPV shareholders in
February.
Once a global player, Philips' television business became a
thorn in the firm's side, having notched up losses of around a
billion euros since the beginning of 2007 in the face of stiff
competition.
"The joint venture means a new chapter for Philips TV and
will ensure the continuity of the Philips brand in the market,
this doesn't mean an end to Philips TV but a great future,"
Philips chief executive, Frans van Houten, told reporters on
Monday.
TPV chairman and chief executive, Jason Hsuan, said the
partnership will enhance Philips' brand position in television
and bring sustainable returns to both shareholders.
"Philips and TPV have been partners for many years and we
are confident that together we can become a major player in
television globally," he said.
Philips is the world's biggest lighting maker, a top three
hospital equipment maker, and Europe's biggest consumer
electronics producer.