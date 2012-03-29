AMSTERDAM, March 29 Dutch electronics firm Philips said on Thursday it sold its high-tech campus property in Eindhoven to a consortium of private investors for 425 million euros ($565 million) in total.

Philips said the consortium of private investors, led by Dutch entrepreneur Marcel Boekhoorn, will pay 373 million euros in cash and a further 52 million euros in future years.

Earlier on Thursday local press reported that Philips had sold the property, which covers more than 100 hectares and includes offices, research centres and laboratories used by Philips and another 100 companies. ($1 = 0.7525 euros) (Reporting by Roberta B. Cowan)