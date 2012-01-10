UPDATE 1-GM completes production of 130 Bolt self-driving cars
June 13 General Motors Co said on Tuesday it has completed production of 130 self-driving Chevrolet Bolt electric vehicles at its Orion assembly plant in Michigan.
AMSTERDAM Jan 10 Dutch group Philips Electronics said weak European markets, particularly the lighting division, meant it will take a fourth-quarter charge for inventory it cannot shift.
Philips also said on Monday its healthcare unit will report lower sales growth in the fourth-quarter due to delays in delivering orders.
"Our expected fourth-quarter financial results have been affected by the weakness in Europe, which has impacted our Healthcare business, as well as pricing in our Consumer Lighting business," chief executive Frans van Houten said.
Philips said it was confident of meeting its 2013 mid-term financial targets.
Philips was set to report fourth-quarter results on Jan. 30. (Reporting By Roberta B. Cowan; Editing by Dan Lalor)
BEIJING, June 13 China upheld strict sales quotas for electrically powered vehicles in a draft regulation issued on Tuesday, ignoring concessions agreed between Chinese Premier Li Keqiang and German Chancellor Angela Merkel earlier this month.