AMSTERDAM, April 23 Philips Electronics
reported better-than-expected first-quarter results on Monday,
lifted by one-off gains and a stronger performance at its
consumer and healthcare divisions.
Net profit jumped 80 percent to 249 million euros ($329
million), as sales climbed 7 percent to 5.608 billion euros.
Analysts in a Reuters poll had forecast a first-quarter net
profit of 186 million euros on quarterly sales of 5.436 billion
euros, up 3.4 percent.
The results are the first signs of a turnaround at the Dutch
group now that chief executive Frans van Houten has been in the
job for a year. Investors were keen to see signs that management
changes and restructuring measures are starting to pay off.
As Europe's largest consumer electronics producer, the
world's biggest lighting maker, and a top-three maker of
hospital equipment, Philips has blamed its poor performance on
weak economic growth, fragile consumer spending and government
budget cuts in several of its key markets.
It has struggled to compete with lower-cost Asian makers of
consumer electronics such as televisions, while cuts to
government budgets and other austerity measures in the United
States and Europe have hit demand for its lighting systems and
hospital equipment.
Last month, it sold its high-tech office campus in the
Netherlands to a consortium of private investors for 425 million
euros as part of its cost-cutting plans and will lease back
several of the buildings.
It also set up a television joint venture with Hong
Kong-based TPV in order to turn around the ailing
television business. The head of the new venture said earlier
this month that it will become profitable and eventually be a
top three global TV player.