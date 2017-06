AMSTERDAM Jan 30 Philips Electronics on Monday reported fourth-quarter core profit of 503 million euros, down from 913 million euro a year ago, and said it is cautious about 2012 given uncertainty in the global economy, particularly in Europe.

The Dutch consumer electronics, lighting and healthcare group warned on Jan. 10 that quarterly core profit would be significantly lower than a year ago, and that charges would be booked for inventory it has not been able to shift because of weak consumer demand in Europe.