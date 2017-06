AMSTERDAM Jan 30 Philips Electronics will look for growth outside Europe and is confident of closing its TV deal in the first quarter, the chief executive said on Monday in an interview with CNBC.

Philips will "look for growth elsewhere, outside Europe," Frans van Houten said.

The firm reported fourth-quarter core profit in line with analysts forecasts earlier on Monday and said it was cautious about 2012 given uncertainty in the global economy, particularly in Europe.