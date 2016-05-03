BRIEF-Italeaf SpA Qtrly NAV per share equal to Euro 2.12
AMSTERDAM May 3 Medical equipment and technology firm Philips said on Tuesday it will spin off its lighting division, the world's largest maker of lights, in an initial public offering of shares.
Philips said it would sell a stake of at least 25 percent in the new company during the IPO. Philips Lighting had operating profit of 331 million euros ($382 million) in 2015 on sales of 7.47 billion euros.. ($1 = 0.8674 euros) (Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by Stephen Coates)
* LendingClub Corp files to say it may, from time to time, offer and sell member payment dependent notes issued by the co - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2qNGls9) Further company coverage: