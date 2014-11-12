By Arno Schuetze and Freya Berry
| FRANKFURT/LONDON
FRANKFURT/LONDON Nov 12 Dutch electronics group
Philips has attracted bids from several private equity
groups for the majority of its lighting components business, up
for sale as it focuses on higher-margin activities, several
sources said on Wednesday.
Buyout groups including Bain, CVC, CD&R, KKR
and Onex handed in indicative offers earlier this week
valuing the business at between 2.5 billion euros ($3.1 billion)
and 3 billion, the sources said.
The medical electronics-to-coffee machines group, which
started making light bulbs 123 years ago, is splitting off its
lighting business, whose earnings have been squeezed in a price
war in light-emitting diodes (LEDs) kindled by Chinese rivals.
Separately and ahead of a potential spin-off of the
division, it has combined its so called Lumileds and its car
lights division into a stand-alone company and has mandated
Morgan Stanley to find a buyer for the business, with 1.4
billion euros in sales.
Philips has said the lighting components business would be
better placed to compete on a standalone basis for outside
customers, which currently regard Philips as a rival. It intends
to hold onto a minority stake, however, as about a fifth of
Lumileds's sales of 500 million are made to the parent.
Profit figures for the business have not been made public
but sources said its core earnings or EBITDA are about 290
million euros. Peers such as Hella, Cree and
Acuity trade in a range of 5.4 to 13.4 times expected
earnings.
Banks are working on debt packages of 870 million to 1
billion euros, or 3-3.5 times EBITDA, a banking source said.
Philips, Morgan Stanley and the buyout groups declined to
comment, except for Onex, which was not immediately available
for comment.
