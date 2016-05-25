(Updates with latest on book building)

AMSTERDAM May 25 Shares in the initial public offering of Philips' Lighting division could price above 20 euros, people familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

Earlier on Wednesday, sources had indicated Philips was looking at a 19-20 euro range for the shares, valuing the company's equity at between 2.85 billion euros and 3 billion euros ($3.2-$3.3 billion)..

At 20 euros per share, the division would have an enterprise value of 4.5 billion euros, including 1.5 billion euros of debt and debt-like items.

One person familiar with the process said the offer would be "easily covered" in the 19-20 euro range. Another said bids for shares placed below 20 euros might not be filled.

Last week, Philips set an initial price range of 18.50-22.50 euros for shares of Lighting, which is set to list on Friday.

Philips spokesman Steve Klink said on Wednesday he could not confirm any revision to the original range.

However, he said the company had been pleased with "extensive investor engagement, and strong demand so far."

Final pricing for the offer is expected late on Thursday, with the shares due to start trading on Friday.

Philips is initially selling a 25 percent stake in the Lighting division, which as a standalone company will be the world's largest maker of lights, in order to focus on its main healthcare technology businesses.

($1 = 0.8984 euros) (Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by Mark Potter)