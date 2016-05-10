* Philips, Osram under pressure from move to LEDs
* Philips must recover ground lost to Acuity
* Analysts sceptical over Osram LED chip investment
By Toby Sterling and Georgina Prodhan
AMSTERDAM/FRANKFURT, May 10 Philips'
decision to float its lighting business will offer investors a
radical alternative to its closest independent competitor in the
lucrative illumination market, Osram Licht, itself
spun off by Siemens three years ago.
In terms of size, the two are comparable: Philips Lighting
had core earnings (adjusted EBITA) in 2015 of 547 million euros
($624 million), on sales of 7.5 billion euros. In the same year,
Osram reported core earnings of 567 million euros on sales of
5.6 billion euros.
Both seek to profit from steady growth in general lighting
for streets, homes and offices - predicted by Boston Consulting
Group (BCG) to be worth $105 billion by 2020, up from 87 billion
in 2014 - as well as their respective niches in automotive or
specialist light systems.
But with an eye on the challenges posed by the growing
market share and steadily dropping prices of LEDs --
light-emitting semiconductors that are more energy-efficient and
last longer than conventional lights -- the two companies are
pursuing very different strategies.
Philips wants to maintain its global number one position in
both conventional and LED lamps, while becoming more profitable
at selling complex lighting systems to corporate customers.
Osram, meanwhile, is abandoning the general lamps market
completely and plans to sell that business. Instead it is
betting big on expanding its manufacturing of the LED chips that
go into lamps and systems for general lighting, spending a
billion euros to build a new plant in Malaysia for that purpose.
According to a BCG study in November, LEDs will make up more
than 50 percent of the $130 billion global lighting market by
2020, and lighting companies will have to think creatively to
make up for weaker margins from "precipitously" falling prices.
PHILIPS
Philips makes 85 percent of its profits from conventional
lamps and will keep pruning that capacity as sales shrink by
double digits and LED lamp sales volumes grow.
"Overall, we think the combined profit from lamps and LEDs
is likely to be stable at best," said Jefferies analyst
Peter Reilly in a note after Philips announced its IPO plan.
The answer, Philips believes, lies in its other major
lighting business, Professional Lighting, which sell lighting
fixtures and systems to corporate customers.
In that it will have to compete with the likes of General
Electric, including selling services around networked LED
lights, which are programmable and will become an important part
of the "Internet of Things".
The Philips unit also faces an unexpected threat from
newcomer Acuity Brands, which had more professional
systems sales than Philips did in the first three months of 2016
for the first time.
Acuity has outmanoeuvred competitors and seized U.S. market
share with a superior sales and distribution strategy, and
shares are up more than 300 percent over the past five years.
Philips Lighting CEO Eric Rondolat acknowledged in a press
conference last week that his company "did lose a bit of
traction in the past years" but said investments in its sales
organisation are beginning to bear fruit.
Neuberger Berman, which retains Philips NV as one of the
main holdings in its equity income portfolio, has said it will
consider investing in Philips Lighting's IPO, expected by July.
"We're open to that idea, for sure," said research associate
Shawn Trudeau. "We're not structural bears on the lighting
business like I feel many investors are."
OSRAM
The strategy for Osram, whose shares have gained almost 90
percent since it separated from Siemens in 2013, has been to
pursue niche markets -- notably in the automotive industry, a
market with high barriers to entry.
Its Specialty Lighting and Opto Semiconductors divisions --
both mainly focused on automotive -- accounted for all the
company's operating profits last year.
The company announced a big departure in November with its
new Malaysian investment, however. The news precipitated a 30
percent fall in its shares and the company's CFO, who opposed
the idea, quit.
"That's a completely misguided strategic direction," said
analyst David Vos of Barclays.
"They will now have to go head to head with all the Chinese,
Koreans, whoever else decides to compete in that market. That's
just a game you can't really win."
Osram argues it is investing in a growth market and has
scale and technology advantages that will help it succeed. The
shares have since recovered and are currently trading at around
45.64 euros, 11 percent lower than before the announcement.
UBS analyst Sven Weier, who is neutral on Osram shares, said
in a recent note it is conceivable the company's move will pay
off: "While the investment could aggravate overcapacity and
price pressure, the underlying market is growing strongly."
($1 = 0.8770 euros)
