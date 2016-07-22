AMSTERDAM, July 22 Philips Lighting, the world's largest maker of bulbs and lighting systems, said on Friday its core earnings rose 16 percent in the second quarter and maintained its outlook for the full year.

In the first results as a standalone company, it said sales in the latest period fell 6 percent to 1.7 billion euros ($1.87 billion), while adjusted earnings before interest, taxation and amortisation (EBITA) came in at 161 million euros.

The company was spun off in May from Philips, which holds 70 percent. ($1 = 0.9068 euros) (Reporting By Anthony Deutsch; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)