AMSTERDAM Oct 26 Philips said on
Monday the sale of its $3.3-billion Lumileds business to Go
Scale Capital was uncertain, due to U.S. government concerns.
Philips had announced in March an agreement to sell a stake
of 80.1 percent in the business to Go Scale Capital, an
investment fund of Asian private equity firms. But the Dutch
company said on Monday the Committee on Foreign Investment in
the United States (CFIUS) had expressed "certain unforeseen
concerns" about the deal.
"Philips and Go Scale Capital will continue to engage with
CFIUS and will take all reasonable steps to address its
concerns, but given these, the closing of the transaction is
uncertain," Philips said.
Lumileds comprises Philips' automotive lighting business and
its LED components business. GSR Ventures, Oak Investment
Partners, Asia Pacific Resource Development, and Nanchang
Industrial Group all participate in Go Scale.
