(Adds quote, details)
AMSTERDAM, June 20 Philips Electronics NV
said on Friday it had won a patent infringement cases
against Nintendo in the United Kingdom, the first of
four lawsuits filed against the Japanese gaming company.
Philips spokesman Bjorn Teuwsen said the patent related to
motion and gesture tracking systems used in the Wii game
console.
"It's about a patent for motion, gesture and pointing
control that we make available to manufacturers of set-top boxes
and games consoles through a licensing programme," he said.
"We'd been trying to come to a licencing agreement with
Nintendo since 2011, but since it didn't work out we started
legal action in Germany and the UK in 2012, France in 2013 and
in the U.S. last month," he added.
Philips declined to give any details about any possible
financial implications from the ruling.
"We've requested fair compensation for the use of our
patents," Teuwsen said.
(Reporting By Thomas Escritt and Anthony Deutsch, editing by
William Hardy)