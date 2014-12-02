Nintendo signage is displayed at the company's booth at the 2014 Electronic Entertainment Expo, known as E3, in Los Angeles, California June 11, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian/Files

AMSTERDAM Dutch technology group Philips has resolved its patent dispute with Nintendo over the motion and gesture-tracking systems used in the Japanese company's gaming consoles.

Philips said on Tuesday that the two companies had sealed a deal to cross-licence portions of each other's patent portfolios and that it would terminate patent infringement proceedings against Nintendo in Germany, Britain, France and the United States.

In June Philips won an infringement case in Britain relating to the body-tracking technology used in Nintendo's Wii and DS consoles. At the time it said it would follow up with actions in the three other jurisdictions.

Philips did not disclose any financial details relating to the agreement.

(Reporting By Thomas Escritt; Editing by David Goodman)