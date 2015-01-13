* Shares dip on latest profit warning
By Toby Sterling
AMSTERDAM, Jan 13 Philips warned on
Tuesday that fourth-quarter earnings would be worse than
expected because of the lengthy closure of a manufacturing plant
in Cleveland, Ohio and a slowdown in some of its major markets.
The latest profit warning from the Dutch industrial company
comes after its stock underperformed benchmarks and Chief
Executive Frans van Houten announced plans last year to break up
the company, splitting off its lighting business
.
Philips, which plans to focus on its higher margin
healthcare division, said a weak fourth quarter will also
reflect "ongoing softness in certain markets and
stronger-than-anticipated foreign exchange headwinds in emerging
markets."
Philips, due to publish results on Jan. 27, now expects
adjusted earnings before interest, taxation and amortization
(EBITA) of 735 million euros ($870 million) for the quarter.
Company-published analyst consensus estimates had been 795
million euros, versus 915 million euros in the fourth quarter of
2013.
Philips shares were down 1.85 percent to 23.34 euros by 1345
GMT, after falling 3 percent in morning trade.
Philips' stock has fallen 15 percent over the past year, a
period in which the S&P 500 rose more than 11 percent.
COMPONENTS SALE?
Van Houten announced plans to sell its lighting and
automotive components business in June and to separate the rest
of its lighting division in September.
Philips said Tuesday it is making progress in "attracting
external investors" for the components business which analysts
say could be worth around 2 billion euros.
ING analyst Robin van den Broek, who rates Philips' shares a
buy, said 2015 may hold positive surprises, including the sale
of the components business.
"Today's profit warning in our view will offer an attractive
entry point," he said in a client note.
Philips raised its estimate of the impact on full-year
operating earnings from the closure of the Cleveland factory,
which makes high-end imaging equipment used in clinics and
hospitals.
The plant was shut down in April after federal regulators
criticised the quality control processes. The closure will have
reduced Philips' 2014 EBITA by approximately 225 million euros,
the company said, up from a previous estimate of 180 million.
Philips spokesman Steve Klink said the factory never
produced flawed products, but its quality control systems had
not met federal guidelines.
The problems are now resolved and the healthcare business,
which accounts for 40 percent of company sales, can resume
growth, Philips said.
($1 = 0.8450 euros)
(Reporting by Toby Sterling; editing by Keith Weir)