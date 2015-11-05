LONDON Nov 5 Pension Insurance Corp (PIC) has completed a 2.4 billion pound ($3.69 billion) buy-out of Philips UK pension fund, the firm said on Thursday.

PIC specialises in bulk annuities - taking on the risk of company defined benefit, or final salary, pension schemes.

The deal covers the pension benefits of around 26,000 UK pension scheme members, PIC said in a statement.

Longevity risk was reinsured through Hannover Re, PIC said. ($1 = 0.6498 pounds) (Reporting by Carolyn Cohn, editing by Sinead Cruise)