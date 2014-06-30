* New business could be separately listed
* Move part of focus on healthcare and high-end lighting
* Shares rise 3 percent, analysts say move is positive
* Could be setting up unit for sale, say analysts
By Thomas Escritt
June 30 Philips is to merge its
lighting components businesses into a separate unit worth up to
2 billion euros ($2.7 billion) which may be listed - a major
step in its ongoing strategy to refocus on healthcare and
high-end lighting systems.
Under Chief Executive Frans van Houten, the Dutch company is
reinventing itself after its TV, audio and video businesses
struggled for years to compete with low-cost Asian rivals and
prompted a spate of profit warnings at the firm. It has sold off
its television business, cut more than 5,000 jobs and
concentrated on growing its healthcare products.
Now Philips - which started out 120 years ago as a pioneer
in electric lighting - wants to narrow its focus in that area
too, to large, complex lighting systems rather than
light-emitting diodes (LEDs), under pressure from a severe price
war.
The market for LEDs is booming as the world switches from
incandescent light bulbs, now banned in most places, to more
efficient and durable lights. But a price war for LED bulbs is
hurting profits, leaving Philips and German rival Osram
- spun off from its parent company Siemens last July -
scrambling to develop new technology and seek out new market
segments.
By spinning off its Lumileds and its automotive lighting
businesses - which had combined sales of 1.4 billion euros ($1.9
billion) last year - Philips said the unit would be better
placed to compete for new business from outside customers who
currently regard the Philips group as a competitor.
It also said it would look for outside equity or debt
investors into the new business to help it expand its capacity,
with an initial public offering one of the options.
"As a strong standalone company they will have increased
flexibility to attract investments and customers to accelerate
growth and to exploit scale," van Houten, who took the helm of
the group in 2011, said in a telephone briefing.
Analysts said it was a smart move that would make Philips a
more manageable and profitable business.
"It is definitely positive. It's a logical step in the
strategy and will shore up their earnings quality," said Volker
Stoll of Landesbank Baden-Wuerttemberg, adding that Philips
appeared to be preparing the unit for an eventual sale.
"The margins will get lifted and the return on capital
expenditure will also increase," he said. "It's good news as
this issues was looming for quite some time."
NEW FRONTIER?
Osram, which analysts say is weaker than Philips's new
division in the field of LED lighting, has performed strongly
since being spun off. Its shares have gained nearly 50 percent
during a period when the German mid-cap index rose only 21
percent.
Shares in Philips were up 3.2 percent by 1222 GMT after the
announcement.
The company did not give a valuation for the new business,
but ING analyst Robin van de Broek estimated it could be worth
about 2 billion euros, based on the fact that Osram trades at a
multiple of 0.7 times price/share and Epistar, a Taiwanese rival
which is more focused on LED manufacture, at 3.6 times
price/share. The as yet unnamed new business will combine
elements resembling each of the two companies.
The spun-off lighting business will make components such as
bulbs, auto headlights and high-powered LED lamps. It will count
BMW, Volkswagen and the latter's Audi
marque among its automotive clients.
Some analysts say LED car headlights, with their promise of
higher premiums for the manufacturer, better fuel efficiency and
more natural illumination of the road, are the next frontier for
LED lighting technology.
Philips said the spin-off of the subsidiary, in which it
could envisage holding a minority stake, should be completed by
the first half of 2015, and cost Philips 30 million euros.
Philips's remaining lighting unit - which provides large
lighting systems and services as well as light fittings and
lamps for the professional and consumer markets - will be a
major customer of the separate company.
The new business, which will be headed by Lumileds chief
executive Pierre-Yves Lesaicherre, will also continue to
collaborate with Philips lighting on research and development.
($1 = 0.7331 Euros)
(Additional reporting by Anthony Deutsch and Harro Ten Wolde.;
Editing by Sophie Walker)