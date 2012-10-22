(Corrects year-ago Q3 sales to 5.39 bln euros in 16th
paragraph)
* Q3 sales 6.127 bln euros vs forecast 5.912 bln
* Q3 net profit 170 mln euros vs forecast 139 mln
* Sees Q4 restructuring, acquisition-related charges 300 mln
euros
* Shares up 4.6 pct, biggest gainer of top European shares
By Roberta Cowan
AMSTERDAM, Oct 22 Philips Electronics
beat earnings forecasts for the third consecutive quarter,
boosted by cost cuts and higher sales, as a drastic overhaul of
the company gathered pace.
The Dutch group known for its hospital scanners, electric
toothbrushes, wake-up lights and coffee makers, on Monday said
third-quarter net profit more than doubled helped by higher
sales across its health, lighting and consumer divisions.
Since taking the helm last year, chief executive Frans van
Houten has reset financial targets, cut thousands of jobs and
replaced his entire top executive team in an effort to turn
around the company which lost 1.3 billion euros ($1.7 billion)
in 2011.
Philips said on Monday that plans to cut 1.1 billion euros
in overheads are on track with savings in the third quarter of
306 million euros.
The company first started to show signs of a pick-up in the
first half of this year.
Its shares were trading up 4.6 percent by mid morning on
Monday, the biggest gainer on the FTSEurofirst 300
index of top European shares.
Van Houten said he was still cautious about the firm's
growth prospects.
"The world has become a lot riskier with three headwinds
simultaneously, (namely) Europe, slowing growth in China and
some uncertainty in the U.S.," Van Houten told reporters on
Monday.
The restructuring program was helping to mitigate some of
these pressures, he said.
Kepler analyst Peter Olofsen said Philips was doing "pretty
well" given the weak economies where the company operates,
particularly that it reported strong healthcare orders and
decent growth at its consumer unit. Philips makes more than half
of its sales in mature markets including Europe and North
America.
"Overall it's quite a solid set of numbers," he said.
Philips competes with Samsung and LG Electronics
among others in consumer electronics, and with
General Electric and Siemens in the hospital
and lighting markets.
Since July, van Houten has said that he is considering
options for Philips' low-margin audio and video equipment
business - one of the last units to get shaken up.
On Monday he reiterated that the unit is a "business in
transition," but declined to say whether a deal to split it off,
similar to the one he cut with China's TPV Technology Ltd
for Philips TVs, is in the works.
Van Houten did not give a full-year forecast. He said the
company is on track to meet its outlook for 2013 of 4-6 percent
sales growth, 10-12 percent core profit and 12-14 percent return
on invested capital.
Sales for the third quarter rose to 6.13 billion euros from
5.39 billion a year earlier. Net profit rose to 170 million
euros from 76 million euros.
Analysts surveyed by Reuters had forecast net profit at 139
million euros on sales of 5.912 billion.
Sales in emerging markets rose 10 percent.
($1 = 0.7674 euros)
(Reporting by Roberta B. Cowan; Editing by Erica Billingham)