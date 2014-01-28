REFILE-Freeport warns Indonesia copper mine workers as Grasberg strike looms
* Workers concerned over future employment amid contract dispute
AMSTERDAM Jan 28 Philips reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter earnings before interest, tax and amortisation (EBITA) on Tuesday, and warned of a tough year ahead citing weak orders in the last three months.
The Dutch healthcare, lighting and consumer appliances group reported fourth-quarter EBITA of 884 million euros ($1.21 billion) and net profit of 412 million euros on almost flat sales of 6.799 billion euros. It said it met its financial targets for the full year.
Analysts in a poll commissioned by Reuters had forecast net profit of 455 million euros and EBITA of 839 million euros on sales of 6.844 billion euros.
* Workers concerned over future employment amid contract dispute
SAN FRANCISCO, April 21 A massive power outage threw San Francisco into chaos for most of the work day on Friday, knocking out traffic signals, paralyzing businesses and halting the city's famed cable cars.