* Q2 net profit 274 mln vs avg of 107 mln in Reuters poll
* Sees modest sales growth in 2015
* CEO says increasingly worried about, China, Russia, LatAm
* Shares rise 3.6 pct to the top of AEX index
(Adds details, analyst comment, CEO comment)
By Harro Ten Wolde
FRANKFURT, July 27 Philips reported
higher quarterly medical equipment sales and improved margins in
its consumer and lighting businesses on Monday but cautioned
that growth was slowing in China and other emerging markets.
The company said it expected modest sales growth for this
year as it reported a 12.8 percent rise in second-quarter net
profit to 274 million euros ($303.5 million).
That was well above the 107 million average forecast of
analysts polled by Reuters, and sent Philips' shares up more
than 3 percent in Amsterdam.
Restructuring efforts, which have seen the consumer goods
and healthcare equipment maker cut around 1,500 jobs over the
past year, lifted margins in its consumer and lighting
businesses. However, margin improvements at its healthcare
business, which is increasingly vital for the Dutch group as it
plans to spin off its lighting operations, were mostly gobbled
up by the effects of a strong dollar on its global operations.
Chief Executive Frans van Houten said in a statement he was
encouraged by Philips' improved results, but added that he was
increasingly concerned about the global economic environment
"particularly in China, Russia and Latin America."
China is Philips' second-largest market after the United
States. "We had enjoyed some strong double-digit growth in past
years. That has dropped to single-digit territory," Van Houten
noted.
Nonetheless, the maker of goods like shavers, toothbrushes
and coffee makers as well as CT scanners and patient monitors,
said it expects a modest increase in sales this year and
improved operating performance in 2016.
Marc Zwartsenburg, an analyst at ING, who rates the stock
"buy" said Philips' 2016 outlook appeared to be more cautious.
Philips aims to dispose of its lighting division, the
world's largest maker of light bulbs, via a sale to another
company or an eventual stock market flotation.
The company said on Monday that it estimates the cost for
the process of splitting the lighting business into a separate
corporate entity to be 200 million to 300 million euros this
year, lower than the 300-400 million euros it expected
previously.
It said it expects to book another 200 million-300 million
euros in separation costs, including restructuring, in 2016.
Philips' shares rose 3.4 percent after the results'
announcement, the best performers on Amsterdam's blue-chip index
, which was down slightly on the day.
($1 = 0.9027 euros)
(Editing by Eric Auchard and Susan Fenton)