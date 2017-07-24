FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a day ago
Philips reports Q2 profit growth with strong order intake
#TopNews
#SouthAsia
#PhilipMorrisFiles
#Technology
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
India swears in Ram Nath Kovind as 14th president
Top News
India swears in Ram Nath Kovind as 14th president
Alphabet opacity hinders Google's antitrust fight
Breakingviews
Alphabet opacity hinders Google's antitrust fight
Sri Lanka's cabinet "clears port deal" with China firm
South Asia
Sri Lanka's cabinet "clears port deal" with China firm
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
July 24, 2017 / 5:27 AM / a day ago

Philips reports Q2 profit growth with strong order intake

1 Min Read

AMSTERDAM, July 24 (Reuters) - Dutch health technology company Philips on Monday said its core profit in the second quarter rose to 439 million euros ($512.31 million), in line with expectations, as sales grew 4 percent and its order intake was "strong".

Analysts polled by Reuters had predicted average adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, and amortisation (EBITA) of 438 million euros, with a like-for-like sales growth of 4 percent.

Philips expects further operational improvements and comparable sales growth towards the end of the year, as it saw order intake increase 8 percent in the second quarter. ($1 = 0.8569 euros) (Reporting by Bart Meijer; Editing by Sunil Nair)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.