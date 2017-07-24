Philips reports Q2 profit growth with strong order intake

AMSTERDAM, July 24 (Reuters) - Dutch health technology company Philips on Monday said its core profit in the second quarter rose to 439 million euros ($512.31 million), in line with expectations, as sales grew 4 percent and its order intake was "strong".

Analysts polled by Reuters had predicted average adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, and amortisation (EBITA) of 438 million euros, with a like-for-like sales growth of 4 percent.

Philips expects further operational improvements and comparable sales growth towards the end of the year, as it saw order intake increase 8 percent in the second quarter. ($1 = 0.8569 euros) (Reporting by Bart Meijer; Editing by Sunil Nair)