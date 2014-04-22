* CEO - difficult to post 2014 earnings improvement
* CEO - still expects to reach medium-term goals by 2016
* Q1 hit by weaker Russia, China, currency effects
* Shares fall 7 percent in early trade
FRANKFURT, April 22 Philips warned on
Tuesday it would struggle to post a rise in operating profit for
2014 after slowing demand in China and Russia, combined with the
impact of a strong euro, wiped out its first-quarter sales
growth.
The Dutch healthcare, lighting and consumer appliances group
reported a 22 percent drop in earnings before interest, tax and
amortisation (EBITA) to 314 million euros ($433.4 million) in
the three months to end-March - missing consensus for 341
million in a Reuters poll - and group sales down 4.5 percent.
Chief Executive Frans van Houten said he was still confident
that Philips would hit its operating profit margin target of
11-12 percent by 2016, though progress this year towards that
goal would be hard.
"We have modified (our outlook) by saying it's a challenging
year and thereby implying that an improvement this year will be
difficult," he told journalists during a conference call.
Shares in the company, which have gained more than 80
percent during an extensive two-year restructuring, dropped 7
percent in early trade.
"Almost everything was disappointing," said analyst Gael
De-Bray at Societe Generale. "Organic growth should have been
around 3 percent and it was flat. Also the free cash flow was
negative. There is nothing positive in the message today."
Van Houten, who drove Philips' reinvention by cutting costs
and targeting new areas of growth, said slowing economic growth
in China and the accompanying weakness in construction markets
were especially hurting the lighting business, which accounts
for more than a third of group sales.
The conflict with Ukraine over Crimea was hurting demand in
Russia, he added.
"We don't know how exactly this will pan out. The underlying
demand to improve healthcare in Russia and to bring
energy-efficient lighting will not go away, but certainly this
will be a very challenging year for our business in Russia," he
said.
The strengthening of the euro against other currencies such
as the Japanese yen, the Russian rouble and Argentina's peso
shaved 5 percentage points off revenues.
Analysts acknowledged currency fluctuations have affected
many companies, but pointed out that Philips had badly missed
their expectations for higher underlying growth of 3.4 percent.
Net income was down 15 percent at 137 million euros but beat
consensus for 119 million.
By 0844 GMT shares in Philips were down 6.8 percent to 23.23
euros. The STOXX Europe 600 Industrial Goods & Services
index was meanwhile 0.6 percent higher.
($1 = 0.7244 Euros)
