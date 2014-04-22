FRANKFURT, April 22 Philips revised its
outlook downwards for 2014, saying unfavourable exchange rates
will make it difficult to achieve targets this year, its chief
executive said on Tuesday.
"In the first quarter, we have seen a bigger impact of
market and currency headwinds than originally anticipated,"
Frans van Houten told journalists during a conference call after
Philips reported a bigger-than-expected decline in quarterly
operating profit.
"We have modified (our outlook) by saying it's a challenging
year and thereby implying that an improvement this year will be
difficult," he said.
In late January, Philips had said 2014 would be a modest
step toward its 2016 financial targets.
(Reporting by Maria Sheahan; editing by Keiron Henderson)