S.Korea says private consumption fragile, strong exports boost investment
SEOUL, May 12 South Korea said on Friday that recovery in private consumption remains weak although rapid growth in exports is boosting both production and investment.
AMSTERDAM Jan 27 Philips, the Dutch healthcare and lighting company, on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter earnings in line with expectations, but said it expected new restructuring costs this year and would miss long-term sales and earnings targets by 1 percent.
Philips posted a net profit of 134 million euros ($150.6 million), down from 412 million a year earlier. The company had guided to that level with a profit warning on Jan. 14. The fourth quarter figures included 279 million euros in one-time charges.
Philips said it expected 300-400 million euros in restructuring costs this year from the separation of its lighting division. It expects to sell its components division in the first half, the company said. ($1 = 0.8897 euros) (Reporting By Toby Sterling; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)
SEOUL, May 12 South Korea said on Friday that recovery in private consumption remains weak although rapid growth in exports is boosting both production and investment.
TORONTO, May 11 Hudson's Bay Co on Thursday reported a 2.9 percent decline in quarterly sales, saying fewer customers shopped in its stores, which include Saks Fifth Avenue and Lord & Taylor, amid a continuing shift toward online shopping.