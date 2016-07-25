AMSTERDAM, July 25 Dutch healthcare company
Philips reported second-quarter results that were
broadly in line with analysts' consensus, with margins
improving, though still short of the firm's full-year targets.
In its final quarter to include the results of the historic
lighting business, now spun off, Philips made adjusted earnings
before interest, tax and amortisation of 544 million euros
($597 million), slightly ahead of 534 million euros forecast by
analysts. Sales of 5.9 billion were in line.
The company's adjusted EBITA margin improved to 9.3 percent,
well ahead of the 6.8 percent achieved in the first quarter. The
company, which is targeting a margin of 11 percent for the full
year, has said margin improvements will be "backloaded" toward
the second half of the year.
($1 = 0.9112 euros)
(Reporting By Thomas Escritt; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)