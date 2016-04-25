AMSTERDAM, April 25 Dutch medical equipment and services company Philips on Monday said it will likely seek an initial public offering of shares for its lighting division, which would be the world's largest lighting maker as a standalone company.

Separately, the company published first-quarter earnings before interest, taxes and amortisation of 290 million euros ($326 million), beating an estimate of 257 million euros according to expectations of analysts polled by Reuters. ($1 = 0.8898 euros) (Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)