MELBOURNE, April 4 London copper was little changed at one-week lows on Tuesday as Chinese markets were out on holiday for a second day, draining the market of liquidity and direction.
AMSTERDAM, Sept 17 Philips, the Dutch healthcare, lighting and consumer appliances group, raised most of its financial targets on Tuesday after two years of job cuts, divestments, and a focus on core activities turned around performance.
Philips also announced a new 1.5 billion euro share buyback programme over the next two to three years and set new mid-term sales and profit margin targets for the period up to 2016.
These included comparable sales growth on a compound annual growth rate basis of between 4-6 percent, and earnings before interest, tax and amortization (EBITA) margins of 11-12 percent for the group.
It also set EBITA margins of 9-11 percent for the lighting division, 16-17 percent for the healthcare business, and 11-13 percent for the consumer division.
TOKYO, April 4 Toshiba Corp will meet creditor banks on Tuesday to ask them to accept as collateral shares in its soon-to-be-split-off memory chip unit and other businesses and not call in their loans, sources with direct knowledge of the matter said.