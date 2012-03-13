SINGAPORE, March 13 PhillipCapital, one of Singapore's largest stockbrokers, said it had made a foray into Turkey through the purchase of stock and futures broker HAK Menkul Kiymetler for nearly $20 million.

"PhillipCapital looks forward to working closely with HAK to introduce more Asian and global financial products to the Turkish markets. We also plan to introduce Turkish financial products to Asia," director of corporate development Thomas Yeoh said in a statement on Tuesday.

With the company's expansion into Turkey, PhillipCapital now has operations in 13 countries including Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, Hong Kong, Japan and China.

PhillipCapital is also involved in futures and commodities as well as fund management.

In a report last year, Australian research firm Investment Trends said PhillipCapital was the biggest online stockbroker in Singapore, ahead of rivals such as UOB Kay Hian Holdings and DBS Group's DBS Vickers.

A third rival in the Southeast Asian city-state is Kim Eng Holdings, which Malaysia's Maybank acquired in a $1.4 billion deal last year.

HAK is a member of both the Istanbul Stock Exchange and the Turkish Derivatives Exchange. The company also holds a minority stake in Takasbank AS, the central clearing and settlement bank. (Reporting by Kevin Lim; Editing by Anshuman Daga)