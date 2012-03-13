SINGAPORE, March 13 PhillipCapital, one of
Singapore's largest stockbrokers, said it had made a foray into
Turkey through the purchase of stock and futures broker HAK
Menkul Kiymetler for nearly $20 million.
"PhillipCapital looks forward to working closely with HAK to
introduce more Asian and global financial products to the
Turkish markets. We also plan to introduce Turkish financial
products to Asia," director of corporate development Thomas Yeoh
said in a statement on Tuesday.
With the company's expansion into Turkey, PhillipCapital now
has operations in 13 countries including Malaysia, Indonesia,
Thailand, Hong Kong, Japan and China.
PhillipCapital is also involved in futures and commodities
as well as fund management.
In a report last year, Australian research firm Investment
Trends said PhillipCapital was the biggest online stockbroker in
Singapore, ahead of rivals such as UOB Kay Hian Holdings
and DBS Group's DBS Vickers.
A third rival in the Southeast Asian city-state is Kim Eng
Holdings, which Malaysia's Maybank acquired in a $1.4
billion deal last year.
HAK is a member of both the Istanbul Stock Exchange and the
Turkish Derivatives Exchange. The company also holds a minority
stake in Takasbank AS, the central clearing and settlement bank.
(Reporting by Kevin Lim; Editing by Anshuman Daga)