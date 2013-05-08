HOUSTON May 8 Phillips 66 Chief
Executive Greg Garland said on Wednesday that the narrowed
spread between U.S crude prices and London's Brent won't prompt
any changes in the company's strategy because the U.S. remains
fundamentally oversupplied.
Phillips 66 relies on discounted U.S. crude to make railing
North Dakota oil to its East and West coast refineries
profitable. The spread , which has narrowed to less
than $10, can squash the advantage of cheap U.S. crude because
of the cost to move it by rail, which can range from $12 to $16
a barrel.
Garland, who spoke to reporters before the company's annual
shareholder meeting in Houston, said booming U.S. production
will keep supply ahead of infrastructure projects needed to move
it to markets, so the spread will be volatile.
"As long as you have an oversupply of crude, as long as
we're overdrilling our infrastructure, you're going to see a lot
of volatility," Garland said. "So when you look at that whole
infrastructure, look at drilling activity going on, we don't see
any change in the base fundamentals."