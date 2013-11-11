LONDON Nov 11 Britain is sending a navy warship
with equipment to make drinking water from seawater and a
military transport aircraft to help relief efforts in the
Philippines, Prime Minister David Cameron said on Monday.
He said HMS Daring would provide humanitarian assistance and
flights from its onboard helicopter while at least one Boeing
C-17 military transport aircraft would be allocated to move
humanitarian aid to areas that are most in need and hardest to
reach.
"HMS Daring, currently deployed near Singapore, will shortly
be heading at full speed towards the disaster zone with further
support from an RAF (Royal Air Force) C-17 which will be a
powerful help to the relief operation," Cameron told a dinner
attended by business leaders in London.
HMS Daring is expected to reach the area in five days and
the C-17 within the next few days. About 200 military personnel
will be involved.
Britain has swiftly ratcheted up its response to the
devastating Typhoon Haiyan that has killed an estimated 10,000
people, bringing its contribution since the disaster struck to
10 million pounds ($16 million).
Britain's Department for International Development on
Saturday pledged an initial 6 million pounds ($9.6 million) to
help get food, shelter and clean water to people in need.