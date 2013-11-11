WASHINGTON Nov 11 U.S. Defense Secretary Chuck
Hagel ordered the USS George Washington aircraft carrier to head
to the Philippines to support relief efforts and it should
arrive in 48 to 72 hours, the Pentagon said on Monday,
confirming a Reuters report.
A Pentagon statement said crew from the George Washington,
which carries some 5,000 sailors and more than 80 aircraft, were
being recalled early from shore leave in Hong Kong and the ship
was expected to be under way in the coming hours.
Other U.S. Navy ships would also head to the Philippines, it
said.
