By Jarrett Renshaw
NEW YORK, April 20 Phillips 66 has
purchased a cargo of Algerian crude oil for its Bayway refinery
in New Jersey for the first time since 2013, two sources said,
the latest U.S. refiner on the East Coast to shun domestic
crudes in favor of cheaper imports.
The rare shipment suggests East Coast refiners are ramping
up efforts that started in the past year to shift to a diet of
foreign crudes as the era of cheaper domestic supplies continues
to fade.
A Panamax-sized vessel named Energy Century carrying about
433,000 barrels of Saharan Blend crude oil arrived in New York
Harbor on Monday after leaving the Algerian port of Skikda on
March 29, according to Reuters Eikon shipping data.
BP was listed as the charterer, shipping records show.
The oil, which is very similar to U.S. Bakken crude, is
headed to the 238,000 barrel-per-day Bayway refinery owned by
one of the biggest U.S. independent refiners, according to two
sources familiar with the plant's operations. Phillips 66
declined to comment.
Sarah Emerson, a managing principal at ESAI Energy LLC, says
the return of Algerian crude to the East Coast was expected
given the collapse of the discount U.S. crude once enjoyed
against Brent, the global benchmark.
Low prices make it nearly impossible for U.S. shale
producers with crude that has to travel thousands of miles by
rail to compete with foreign crude, which costs less to ship.
"Price dictates the flow of oil," Emerson said.
The move marks a return of Algerian crude after years of
being shunned from one of the world's biggest energy markets as
the U.S. shale revolution made it cheaper to buy locally.
Phillips 66 has also routine crude deliveries from Canada
and West African nations such as Gabon and Angola, according to
the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA).
Phillips 66, like other East Coast refiners, built rail
terminals to unload Bakken crude flowing from North Dakota.
Miles of trains flowed to the East Coast daily as Bakken
traded at a deep discount to Brent, but the discount has
vanished in recent months amid the prolonged oil rout, and so
have the trains as they have imported more.
For Phillips 66, it is the first purchase of Algerian crude
for its Bayway refinery since December 2013, according to the
EIA.
The last time Algerian crude was imported to the East Coast
was in July 2014, EIA data shows.
Before the U.S. shale revolution, Algerian crude was a
mainstay on the East Coast. In 2012, more than 15 million
barrels, or roughly 40,000 barrels per day (bpd), were imported
to the East Coast.
Overall, U.S. rail traffic of crude oil and other petroleum
products is down 21 percent in the first quarter of this year
compared to the same stretch last year, according to the
American Association of Railroads.
The East Coast imported 807,000 bpd in January, the highest
monthly total since September, according to the latest data from
EIA.
