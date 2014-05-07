May 7 Phillips 66, the second-largest independent U.S. oil refiner, raised its quarterly dividend on Wednesday by 28 percent.

The company declared a dividend of 50 cents payable on June 2 to common shareholders of record by May 19.

Shares of Phillips 66 rose 0.8 percent to $84.93 in Wednesday afternoon trading. (Reporting by Ernest Scheyder; Editing by David Gregorio)