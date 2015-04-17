(Updates with Coast Guard comments)
April 17 A section of the Mississippi River was
closed on Friday following a diesel spill from a pipeline
belonging to Phillips 66, the U.S. Coast Guard said.
About 30,000 gallons of diesel fuel was released into the
river and the source of the leak was secured, the Coast Guard
said.
The river has been closed from mile marker 160 to 195, the
agency said, adding that there was no timeline on when it would
be reopened.
Phillips 66 said the pipeline, which runs between the
company's Hartford, Illinois, terminal and the terminal's barge
dock, was shut following the spill.
The diesel fuel was released into the Cahokia Canal that
empties into the Mississippi River and the fuel reached the
river, a company spokesman said.
Oil spill response contractors have mobilized resources to
support the response and booms have been put in place to ensure
additional product does not reach the Mississippi River, the
company said.
(Reporting by Nallur Sethuraman and Vijaykumar Vedala in
Bengaluru; Editing by Lisa Shumaker and Ken Wills)