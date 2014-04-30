UPDATE 1-Health insurer Centene's quarterly profit, revenue beat Street
April 25 Centene Corp reported better-than-expected quarterly revenue and profit as the health insurer benefited from its Health Net acquisition.
April 30 Phillips 66, the second largest U.S. independent refining company that also has a big chemicals business, reported a higher quarterly profit on Wednesday, helped by a big gain related to a share exchange.
Phillips, based in Houston, had a first-quarter profit of $1.6 billion, or $2.67 per share, compared with $1.41 billion, or $2.23 per share in the same quarter in 2013.
(Reporting by Anna Driver)
April 25 Centene Corp reported better-than-expected quarterly revenue and profit as the health insurer benefited from its Health Net acquisition.
* Says in addition, selling stockholders may offer up to 15.57 million shares of co's common stock Source text: (http://bit.ly/2oG4UTb) Further company coverage: