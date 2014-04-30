April 30 Phillips 66, the second largest U.S. independent refining company that also has a big chemicals business, reported a higher quarterly profit on Wednesday, helped by a big gain related to a share exchange.

Phillips, based in Houston, had a first-quarter profit of $1.6 billion, or $2.67 per share, compared with $1.41 billion, or $2.23 per share in the same quarter in 2013.

(Reporting by Anna Driver)