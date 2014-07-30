(Adds analyst estimates, details on refining business)
July 30 U.S. refining company Phillips 66
on Wednesday reported a lower quarterly profit that fell
short of Wall Street expectations as discounts for certain crude
oils shrunk and diesel profitability decreased.
The Houston company, which also has a large chemicals
business, had a second-quarter profit of $863 million, or $1.51
per share, compared with $958 million or $1.53 per share in the
same period a year earlier.
Earnings in Phillips refining business fell 14 percent from
a year ago to $390 million as its ability to profit from
producing distillates like diesel declined.
Analysts on average had expected a profit of $1.70 per
share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. Excluding items,
Phillips 66 had a profit of $1.51 per share.
(Reporting by Anna Driver; Editing by Franklin Paul and
Meredith Mazzilli)