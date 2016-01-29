Jan 29 U.S. refiner Phillips 66 reported a 43 percent fall in quarterly profit, hurt by lower earnings from its midstream and chemicals businesses.

The company's consolidated earnings fell to $650 million, or $1.20 per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from $1.15 billion, or $2.05 per share, a year earlier.

Adjusted earnings, excluding special items of $60 million, were $710 million, or $1.31 per share. (Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)