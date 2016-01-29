WRAPUP 2-China pledges $124 bln for new Silk Road as champion of globalisation
* Some diplomats see plan as way for China to push influence (Adds comments from White House adviser, Australia trade minister, details on North Korean delegation)
Jan 29 U.S. refiner Phillips 66 reported a 43 percent fall in quarterly profit, hurt by lower earnings from its midstream and chemicals businesses.
The company's consolidated earnings fell to $650 million, or $1.20 per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from $1.15 billion, or $2.05 per share, a year earlier.
Adjusted earnings, excluding special items of $60 million, were $710 million, or $1.31 per share. (Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)
* Some diplomats see plan as way for China to push influence (Adds comments from White House adviser, Australia trade minister, details on North Korean delegation)
BEIJING, May 14 China's Belt and Road initiative is "fantastic" but obstacles could arise from some countries who see it as a potential threat, a senior official from Venezuela said on Sunday.