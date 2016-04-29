April 29 U.S. refiner Phillips 66 reported a 61 percent fall in quarterly profit, hurt by lower margins for gasoline and other refined products.

The company's consolidated earnings fell to $385 million, or 72 cents per share, in the first quarter, from $987 million, or $1.79 per share, a year earlier.

Adjusted earnings were $360 million, or $67 cents per share. (Reporting by Swetha Gopinath in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)