MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - May 14
DUBAI, May 14 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
April 29 U.S. refiner Phillips 66 reported a 61 percent fall in quarterly profit, hurt by lower margins for gasoline and other refined products.
The company's consolidated earnings fell to $385 million, or 72 cents per share, in the first quarter, from $987 million, or $1.79 per share, a year earlier.
Adjusted earnings were $360 million, or $67 cents per share. (Reporting by Swetha Gopinath in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)
DUBAI, May 14 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Alibaba signs MOU with Malaysia's MDEC and Hangzhou municipal government to facilitate global trade for SMEs under eWTP