July 29 U.S. refiner Phillips 66's quarterly profit more than halved as earnings from its refining business were compressed by record supplies of gasoline and diesel.

The company's consolidated earnings fell to $496 million, or 93 cents per share, in the second quarter, from $1.01 billion, or $1.84 per share, a year earlier.

Adjusted earnings were $499 million, or 94 cents per share. (Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)