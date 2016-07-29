WRAPUP 2-China pledges $124 bln for new Silk Road as champion of globalisation
* Some diplomats see plan as way for China to push influence (Adds comments from White House adviser, Australia trade minister, details on North Korean delegation)
July 29 U.S. refiner Phillips 66's quarterly profit more than halved as earnings from its refining business were compressed by record supplies of gasoline and diesel.
The company's consolidated earnings fell to $496 million, or 93 cents per share, in the second quarter, from $1.01 billion, or $1.84 per share, a year earlier.
Adjusted earnings were $499 million, or 94 cents per share. (Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)
BEIJING, May 14 China's Belt and Road initiative is "fantastic" but obstacles could arise from some countries who see it as a potential threat, a senior official from Venezuela said on Sunday.