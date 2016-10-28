* Q3 adj profit of $1.05/shr vs est. $0.88/shr

* Refining margins down to $7.23/bbl from $13.96/bbl

* Shares up slightly in morning trading (Adds details, analysts comments)

Oct 28 Phillips 66 reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit on Friday, helped by profitability at two of its midstream units.

Shares of the company, which cut costs to weather weakness in its refining business, were up slightly at $80.58 in early trading.

U.S. refiners are in the midst of their worst year since the shale boom began in 2011. High fuel inventories have punished margins this year, forcing some refiners to voluntarily cut production, delay capital work, lay off workers and slash employee benefits.

Refiners such as Valero Energy Corp and Marathon Petroleum Corp have also reported a fall in refining margins in the latest quarter.

Phillips 66's refining earnings fell 82.4 percent to $177 million in the third quarter and refining margins fell to $7.23 per barrel from $13.96 per barrel, a year earlier.

Still, the margins were higher than the $6.90 per barrel estimated by analysts at Barclays.

"Margins were stronger than expected in the mid-continent and western Pacific, slightly offset by weakness in the Atlantic," the analysts said.

Phillips 66 has 14 refineries, mainly in the United States and Europe.

DCP Midstream, in which Phillips 66 holds a 50 percent interest, swung to a quarterly profit of $9 million, and its natural gas liquids unit reported a profit of $3 million after two quarters of losses.

Consolidated earnings fell to $511 million, or 96 cents per share, in the quarter from $1.58 billion, or $2.90 per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, the company earned $1.05 per share above analysts' average estimate of 88 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Up to Thursday's close, the company's shares had fallen about 2.2 percent this year. (Reporting by Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)