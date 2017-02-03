UPDATE 4-G7 leaders divided on climate change, closer on trade issues
Feb 3 U.S. independent oil refiner Phillips 66 posted a lower-than-expected quarterly profit as margins were squeezed by the narrowing gap between prices of U.S. crude and refined products.
The company's shares were down 1 percent at $80.20 in premarket trading on Friday.
U.S. refiners, which were facing pricing pressure due to a glut of refined products, are now being challenged by a rise in crude prices.
Phillips' worldwide realized refining margins fell 31.2 percent to $6.47 in the fourth quarter. Smaller rival Valero Energy Corp, which reported fourth-quarter results on Tuesday, also reported a 24.4 percent drop in refining throughput margin to $8.22.
Phillips posted an adjusted loss from its refining business of $95 million in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, compared with adjusted earnings of $376 million a year earlier.
Refining margins were also hurt by higher costs and lower volumes due to maintenance-related activities, Phillips said.
Phillips' worldwide crude utilization rate was 93 percent, down from 97 percent in the third quarter.
Consolidated earnings fell to $163 million, or 31 cents per share, in the quarter from $650 million, or $1.20 per share, a year earlier.
The company reported adjusted earnings of 16 cents per share, well below analysts' average estimate of 40 cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Total revenue and other income rose 7.4 percent to $23.67 billion, beating analysts' estimate of $22.50 billion. (Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)
TAORMINA, Italy, May 27 French President Emmanuel Macron said on Saturday he hoped U.S President Donald Trump would end up backing the 2015 Paris climate change agreement despite declining to do so during a Group of Seven summit in Sicily.