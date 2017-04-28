(Adds details)
April 28 U.S. independent oil refiner Phillips
66 reported a 39 percent rise in quarterly profit,
helped by a $423 million one-time gain from the consolidation of
a petroleum coking venture.
The company also gained from a rise in refining margins,
which helped mitigate the impact of higher costs and a fall in
volumes, caused by heavy maintenance activity.
Excluding one-time items, loss in Phillips 66's refining
business narrowed to $2 million in the first quarter, from $95
million, a year ago.
Realized margins improved to $8.55 per barrel in the first
quarter from $6.47 in the fourth.
Robust demand for refined products and declining inventories
are offering a glimmer of hope to refiners, whose margins fell
sharply in 2016 due to a glut of gasoline and diesel.
Valero Energy Corp, the biggest among U.S. oil
refiners, also reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit
on Tuesday as sales in its refining business surged 40 percent.
Phillips 66's consolidated earnings rose to $535 million, or
$1.02 per share, in the first quarter, from $385 million, or 72
cents per share, a year earlier.
(Reporting by Swetha Gopinath in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak
Dasgupta)