May 10 Phillips 66 shares could rise
another 15 percent in the coming months based on strong earnings
and growth potential at the oil refiner, Barron's financial
newspaper said in its latest issue, citing analysts.
Shares of Phillips have rallied 14 percent so far this year
to $81, as the price of U.S. crude oil fell back below the price
of European Brent, making Phillips' refined products more
attractive, Barron's said in the issue dated May 11.
Aside from recent consensus-topping quarterly earnings,
Phillips is transitioning into an operator of infrastructure for
the transport, storage and processing of energy, which are all
more profitable activities than refining, the weekly newspaper
said. Refining currently accounts for around 60 percent of
Phillips' earnings.
Shares of Phillips ended last week at $81.63. Evercore ISI
believes the company is worth $90 per share, while Deutsche Bank
puts it at $95, Barron's said.
(Reporting by John McCrank in New York; Editing by Chris Reese)