LONDON May 21 U.S. independent refiner Phillips
66 is in the final stages of selling the only oil
refinery in Ireland, a source familiar with negotiations said on
Saturday.
Responding to a report on the Irish Examiner website, which
said an agreement to sell the Whitegate refinery would be
reached within the coming weeks, the source said a deal was "in
the offing".
The Examiner said ArcLight Capital, Irving Oil, UK-based
PTFPlusOne and Valero Energy were in the running, and
that Irving Oil were the frontrunners.
It was unclear whether the potential buyers intended to keep
the plant open or close it and use it for storage only.
