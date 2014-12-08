By Kristen Hays
| HOUSTON
HOUSTON Dec 8 Phillips 66 is seeking a
permit to build a condensate splitter at the company's 247,000
barrels-per-day (bpd) refinery in Sweeny, Texas as as the
company mulls the export of condensate, a super-light form of
crude oil without violating a decades-old U.S. crude export ban.
The permit application filed earlier this month with the
Texas Commission on Environmental Quality identifies the project
as a "simplified condensate splitter unit" and is a step in the
company's ongoing study of the project.
The splitter, as well as an Eagle Ford crude and condensate
pipeline and a second 110,000 bpd fractionator at the refinery
site "are currently in the engineering design and permitting
phase," spokesman Dennis Nuss said on Monday.
Phillips 66 executives have said the company is evaluating
the export of condensate, a super-light form of crude oil.
Phillips 66 is building a liquefied petroleum gas export
facility in Freeport, Texas, which is near the Sweeny refinery
complex where a 100,000 bpd fractionation plant also is under
construction.
The 200,000 bpd pipeline, as proposed, would stretch from
the condensate-heavy Eagle Ford shale in South Texas to the
company's Freeport terminal, and could be expanded to 400,000
bpd. The company says it will make final decisions on those
projects next year.
"A decision on condensate processing will also be made in
2015," Nuss said.
The new pipeline would be in addition to a 100,000 bpd
lateral line that connects Kinder Morgan Inc's 300,000
bpd Eagle Ford-to-Houston crude and condensate pipeline to the
Sweeny refinery.
A splitter breaks up condensate into various components,
such as naphtha, a building block for gasoline, and diesel and
jet fuel.
At least three companies have received U.S. government
approvals to export condensate that has undergone less
sophisticated processing than that provided by a splitter.
Rather, running condensate through a stabilizer that removes
natural gas liquids and contaminants was deemed enough to
qualify the output as a refined product that could be exported
without violating the decades-old crude export ban.
Even so, several other splitter projects are under
construction or planned along the Texas Gulf Coast. Kinder
Morgan aims to start up the first of two 50,000 bpd splitters in
January, and Magellan Midstream Partners and Targa
Resources Partners LP also have projects in the works.
(Reporting by Kristen Hays; Editing by Terry Wade and
Marguerita Choy)