March 7 Phillips 66 may build a rail
rack to increase shipments of cheaper U.S. inland and Canadian
heavy crude to its Washington state refinery, an executive told
analysts on Thursday.
Larry Ziemba, executive vice president of refining, projects
and procurement, said the rack could supplement smaller volumes
already shipped to the 100,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) Ferndale
plant. The refinery receives about 20,000 bpd through a
third-party arrangement.
Ziemba also said the company may offload Canadian heavy
crude in Washington state and then ship it to Phillips 66's two
California refineries. The company has projects under way at the
docks for those plants to enable such shipments, he said.