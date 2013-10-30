* Aims to rail more crude to East, West coast refineries
* Ramping East Coast crude by rail as US prices have fallen
* Refined products exports increasing
By Kristen Hays
HOUSTON, Oct 30 Independent U.S. refiner
Phillips 66 may buy more railcars to move inland U.S.
and Canadian crude to its refineries on top of the 2,000
expected for delivery this year, Chief Executive Greg Garland
told analysts on Wednesday.
The company has received 1,270 of those railcars so far in
2013, and Garland said the company was "thinking about buying
some more railcars."
Rail opens access to cheaper crudes that refiners can run
instead of more expensive imports, bolstering profits, when
pipeline infrastructure is lacking.
Garland also said as Phillips 66 and other refiners with
plants on the U.S. West Coast rail in more inland U.S. as well
as heavy and light Canadian crude, Alaskan North Slope crude
prices will fall, turning it into a so-called "advantaged crude"
as well.
"I do think between what ourselves and others are doing on
the West Coast, we're going to pressure ANS prices," he said
during the company's third-quarter earnings conference call.
The company's third-quarter profits fell more than expected
on weak global margins that dragged on refining profits.
Part of that problem stemmed from higher U.S. crude prices,
which eroded the cost benefit of replacing imports with domestic
oil transported via rail, barge or tanker to the company's
coastal refineries, executives said.
Phillips 66's 238,000 barrels-per-day (bpd) Bayway refinery
in New Jersey had been running about 100,000 barrels per day of
U.S. crudes in place of imports - from Texas via tanker and
North Dakota's Bakken via rail and barge.
The company cut rail shipments to 30,000 bpd day when the
discount of U.S. crude benchmark West Texas Intermediate to
London's Brent all but dried up during the quarter.
The discount of North Dakota Bakken crude to WTI also narrowed.
Garland said the company started importing more West African
crude.
FLEXIBILITY KEY
However, Phillips 66 is ramping rail shipments back up and
running less imported crude now that the spread has widened to
more than $10 a barrel, executives said.
"The spreads now incent us to run Bakken at Bayway today,"
Tim Taylor, executive vice president for commercial, marketing,
transportation and business development, told Reuters in a
post-call interview.
He said the relatively swift pullback and later resumption
of rail shipments exemplifies the flexibility of rail as a way
to tap the cheapest crudes of the moment.
"That's exactly why we like that delivery method for that
particular movement," he said.
Phillips 66 is building a new rail offloading facility at
Bayway to further increase shipments by 75,000 bpd by the second
half of 2014. The company also received all necessary permits to
build a similar facility at its 100,000 bpd refinery in
Ferndale, Washington, to handle 30,000 bpd also by the second
half of next year.
Executives also told analysts that the company further
increased refined product exports during the third quarter to
190,000 barrels per day from 181,000 barrels per day in the
second quarter this year.
Phillips 66 has the capability to export up to 340,000 bpd
of refined products, and aims to increase that to 500,000 bpd
"in the next several years," Garland told analysts.
He said as U.S. demand declines, increasing export
capability "is going to be important to keep our refineries
running at high utilization rates."