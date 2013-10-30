HOUSTON Oct 30 Independent U.S. refiner
Phillips 66 may buy more railcars to move inland U.S.
and heavy Canadian crude to its refineries on top of the 2,000
expected to be delivered by the end of this year, Chief
Executive Greg Garland told analysts on Wednesday.
Phillips 66 has received 1,270 of the railcars it bought
last year so far in 2013, and Garland said the company was
"thinking about buying some more railcars." Rail opens access to
cheaper crudes that refiners can run instead of more expensive
imports, bolstering profits.
Garland also said as Phillips 66 and other refiners with
plants on the U.S. West Coast rail in more inland U.S. and
Canadian heavy crude, Alaskan North Slope crude prices will
fall, turning it into a so-called "advantaged crude" as well.
"I do think between what ourselves and others are doing
on the West Coast we're going to pressure ANS prices prices," he
said.